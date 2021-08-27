BBC News

Southend beach closed as possible explosive found

Published
image sourceHM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea
image captionHM Coastguard said the device "presented a danger" close to where swimmers and families gather

Part of a beach was closed and the Army called when a possible explosive device was found by a metal detectorist.

Emergency services were called to Shoebury Common Beach in Southend just after 11:00 BST on Thursday.

HM Coastguard said the device "presented a danger to the public where swimmers and families congregate," and a 50m (164ft) cordon was set up.

It had no fuse but was taken to Colchester barracks for disposal in case it contained explosives.

