Afghanistan: Pen Farthing team 'turned away' from airport
Ex-Royal Marine Paul "Pen" Farthing said he went "through hell" to reach Kabul airport only to be turned away due to a change in paperwork rules.
The charity worker was attempting to get his staff and rescue animals out of Afghanistan when they became caught up in Thursday's bomb blasts.
He said they were safely 300m (984ft) inside the airport perimeter when they were turned away "into the chaos".
The Ministry of Defence said the UK had entered its final stages of evacuation.
It said no more people would be called to the airport to leave, and the processing facilities at the Baron Hotel, outside Kabul's Hamid Karzai international airport, had been closed.
Mr Farthing said he and his team were turned away due to changes in paperwork rules two hours earlier.
He said as a result, they got caught up in the bomb blasts on the airport that killed at least 90 people and injured more than 150.
"Went through hell to get there and we were turned away into the chaos of those devastating explosions," he posted on Twitter.
Mr Farthing, who founded the Nowzad animal shelter, previously told the BBC that "all hell broke loose".
He said: "As we were trying to then flee from the airport we were getting tear-gassed, so we were obviously trying to drive the vehicle when we can't see anything. It was just the most horrific thing."
Mr Farthing, originally from Dovercourt in Essex, said US President Joe Biden had "stopped" his attempt to get the animals out of the country.
He said the Taliban were preventing people from Afghanistan coming to the airport, even if they had British passports.
Mr Farthing and his supporters have been campaigning to have his staff and their families, as well as 140 dogs and 60 cats, evacuated from Kabul since the Taliban takeover.
He appealed to Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen to allow his team and animals into the airport.
He dubbed the plan Operation Ark and said he would not leave the country without his staff or animals.
A privately-funded plane due to fly from London Luton Airport to rescue them was cancelled amid safety concerns.
An aircraft from a country neighbouring Afghanistan was due to be used instead, but reportedly was told it could not land in Kabul until Mr Farthing was granted entry to the airport.
Mr Farthing set up the Nowzad animal shelter, rescuing dogs, cats and donkeys after serving in Afghanistan in the mid-2000s.
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said earlier this week he was not prepared to prioritise animals ahead of people "in real danger".
