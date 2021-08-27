Afghanistan: Pen Farthing team 'turned away' from airport

BBC News

image sourceNowzad
image captionMr Farthing set up the Nowzad animal shelter after serving in Afghanistan in the mid-2000s

Ex-Royal Marine Paul "Pen" Farthing said he went "through hell" to reach Kabul airport only to be turned away due to a change in paperwork rules.

The charity worker was attempting to get his staff and rescue animals out of Afghanistan when they became caught up in Thursday's bomb blasts.

He said they were safely 300m (984ft) inside the airport perimeter when they were turned away "into the chaos".

The Ministry of Defence said the UK had entered its final stages of evacuation.

It said no more people would be called to the airport to leave, and the processing facilities at the Baron Hotel, outside Kabul's Hamid Karzai international airport, had been closed.

media captionPen Farthing: "Twice today I've had an AK poked in my face"

Mr Farthing said he and his team were turned away due to changes in paperwork rules two hours earlier.

He said as a result, they got caught up in the bomb blasts on the airport that killed at least 90 people and injured more than 150 people.

"Went through hell to get there and we were turned away into the chaos of those devastating explosions," he posted on Twitter.

Mr Farthing, who founded the Nowzad shelter, previously told the BBC that "all hell broke loose".

He said: "As we were trying to then flee from the airport we were getting tear-gassed, so we were obviously trying to drive the vehicle when we can't see anything. It was just the most horrific thing."

Mr Farthing, originally from Dovercourt in Essex, said US President Joe Biden had "stopped" his attempt to get the animals out of the country.

He said the Taliban were stopping people from Afghanistan coming to the airport even if they also had British passports.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed the twin blasts occurred in a "complex attack" outside the airport and there were "a number of US and civilian casualties".

The Ministry of Defence said there had been no UK military or government casualties reported.

image captionPen Farthing has appealed to Suhail Shaheen to allow the charity workers and animals into the airport

Mr Farthing and his supporters have been campaigning to have his staff and their families, as well as 140 dogs and 60 cats, evacuated from Kabul since the Taliban takeover.

He appealed to Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen to allow his team and animals into the airport.

He dubbed the plan Operation Ark and said he would not leave the country without his staff or animals.

A privately-funded plane due to fly from Luton Airport to rescue them was cancelled earlier amid safety concerns.

One from a country neighbouring Afghanistan was due to be used instead, but reportedly was told it could not land in Kabul until Mr Farthing was granted entry into the airport.

Mr Farthing set up the Nowzad animal shelter, rescuing dogs, cats and donkeys after serving in Afghanistan in the mid-2000s.

image sourceNowzad
image captionMr Farthing said US President Joe Biden had "stopped" his attempt to get the animals out of the country

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said earlier this week he was not prepared to prioritise animals ahead of people "in real danger".

