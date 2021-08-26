Simon Dobbin: Cambridge United fan died from brain injury complications
- Published
A football fan attacked after a match died five years later of complications from a brain injury, an inquest heard.
Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin was left unable to walk, talk or move independently after being assaulted following a match at Southend United.
Thirteen people were convicted in connection to the incident in 2015. Mr Dobbin died aged 48 in October 2020.
An inquest opened into his death on Thursday and was suspended "at the request of Essex Constabulary".
Essex area coroner Sean Horstead said he would resume the inquest "at the conclusion of any contemplated criminal proceedings".
On Wednesday, Essex Police revealed a post-mortem examination indicated a "causal link" between the attack and Mr Dobbin's death.
Acting Det Supt Stephen Jennings said the force would "now carry out an investigation to see if we can directly and evidentially show who was responsible for his death".
Coroner's officer Jo Instrall told the hearing in Chelmsford on Thursday that Mr Dobbin was assaulted and suffered "serious head injuries".
Ms Instrall said that Mr Dobbin "died suddenly at home" in Mildenhall, Suffolk, on 21 October 2020.
His medical cause of death was recorded as "complications arising from hypoxic ischemic brain injury following an assault", Ms Instrall said.
Three of the convicted men were jailed for five years for violent disorder in 2017.
His wife, Nicole, said the family felt "let down by the justice system".
"Hopefully with Essex Police reopening the investigation something good will come out of it," she said on Wednesday.