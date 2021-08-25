Westcliff: Man killed friend in drunken dispute over phone
- Published
A man who kicked and punched his friend to death in a dispute over a mobile phone has been jailed for nine years.
Lucasz Kustra attacked Wojciech Miecznikowski while drunk outside the library in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, on 22 September.
The 37-year-old believed Mr Miecznikowski had stolen the mobile phone of another man.
Kustra, of no fixed address, was found guilty of manslaughter at Basildon Crown Court.
The two were both homeless and had become friends after staying at the same places overnight, and in the day they had bought alcohol and gone begging together.
On the morning of the attack, they had bought alcohol and got into an argument, the court heard.
Kustra then began to kick and punch Mr Wojciech, causing him to fall to the floor where Kustra continued his attack.
Mr Wojciech, also 37, was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he died three days later.
A post-mortem examination found he had received 24 separate blows and died as a result of severe blunt force trauma to the head.
Det Ch Insp Scott Egerton, from Essex Police, said it was a "brutal and sustained attack in a drink-fuelled rage".
"This case highlights the impact drink and drugs can have and how abusing it can end up in tragedy or violence," he said.