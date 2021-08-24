Terminal illness counselling charity set up for Essex under-40s
A charity has been set up to help young people with terminal illnesses cope with any grief and anger they may feel at the prospect of dying.
Tracy Davies founded Ending Life's Taboo after her son Ross Saxton-Davies, from Essex, died aged 27 without counselling support.
He died eight weeks after being diagnosed with skin cancer in 2016.
She said she wanted to give people aged 18-40 more rapid access to psychological support.
Mr Saxton-Davies, of Coggeshall, was looking forward to marrying his partner, when he collapsed and was told his malignant melanoma had spread to four internal organs.
Although the family was extremely close, Mrs Davies said it was difficult for Ross to talk about what was happening to him.
He was put on a waiting list for counselling, but died before being able to access it.
His mother believed that had he been able to talk to a professional, it would have improved his mental health and reduced his emotional pain.
"Young people approaching their end of life go through a similar grief process to those left behind," she said.
"They grieve for the life they thought they were going to have and for the people they will be leaving."
Mrs Davies said that even when a disease was very advanced, young people underwent surgical and medical interventions in the hope they would prolong the time they have left.
"It is important that, at this time, the young person also has access to mental health interventions," she said.
"I want Ross's legacy to ensure that the support is there for these young people when they need it."
The charity is based at Colchester Hospital and is offered to any life-limited people under 40 in north-east Essex.
Dr Hattie Roebuck, palliative care consultant at the hospital and a trustee of the charity, said the unit was "delighted to have a new service specifically to help support these young people".
Mrs Davies raised £12,500 to fund a counsellor to work one day a week.
Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the UK.
