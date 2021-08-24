Man bailed after Katie Price assault arrest
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of assaulting former model and TV personality Katie Price has been released on police bail.
Ms Price, 43, was taken to hospital on Monday morning after sustaining a facial injury in Little Canfield, near Stansted Airport, Essex Police said.
The 32-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of theft and coercive and controlling behaviour.
He has been released on bail until 20 September.
Police said they were called by the ambulance service to a house at about 01:30 BST.
Ms Price, a former glamour model, reality TV star, children's author and businesswoman was reportedly discharged from hospital on Monday.
She used to model under the name of Jordan, and was once said to be worth more than £40m.
The mother-of-five was declared bankrupt in 2019.
Last year, Ms Price told a hearing at a specialist insolvency and companies court in London that she had "lost everything".
She also said she suffered a "bad breakdown" in 2019 and spent five weeks in rehabilitation at one of The Priory clinics.
Ms Price was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, and she has been praised for her work as an anti-bullying campaigner, which began when her son Harvey was targeted due to his disabilities.
In January this year, Ms Price took part in a BBC documentary about the challenges facing Harvey as he turned 18.
