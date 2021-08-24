Man bailed after Katie Price assault arrest
A man arrested on suspicion of assaulting former model and TV personality Katie Price has been released on police bail.
Ms Price, 43, was taken to hospital on Monday morning after sustaining a facial injury in Little Canfield, near Stansted Airport, Essex Police said.
The 32-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of theft and coercive and controlling behaviour.
He has been released on bail until 20 September.
