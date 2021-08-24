BBC News

Man bailed after Katie Price assault arrest

Published
image sourceRick Findler/PA
image captionKatie Price was taken to hospital after Essex Police was called to Little Canfield

A man arrested on suspicion of assaulting former model and TV personality Katie Price has been released on police bail.

Ms Price, 43, was taken to hospital on Monday morning after sustaining a facial injury in Little Canfield, near Stansted Airport, Essex Police said.

The 32-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of theft and coercive and controlling behaviour.

He has been released on bail until 20 September.

