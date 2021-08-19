Stuart Lubbock: Suspect in murder case released without charge
A man arrested on suspicion of the murder and indecent assault of Stuart Lubbock at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore has been released without charge.
Mr Lubbock, 31, was found unconscious in the TV presenter's pool in Roydon, Essex, in March 2001 following a party.
Essex Police said there was "insufficient evidence" to charge the unnamed suspect, who is 50.
He was arrested in March following "significant new information".
Det Con Insp Stephen Jennings said: "We have explored all possible lines of inquiry and sometimes, regrettably, the evidence is not yet there to issue charges.
"I know that this may be of little comfort to Stuart's father and his family."
Mr Lubbock, a butcher from Harlow, was described by neighbours at the time of his death as a "pleasant, sociable" man.
A post-mortem examination found he had suffered "horrific" injuries prior to his death, police said.
Alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.
Mr Lubbock had been attending a party at the home of Mr Barrymore, who is now 69, with eight other people.
He was pronounced dead two hours after arriving at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.
Det Con Insp Jennings said the investigation into the death remained open.
He said: "All we want is to deliver justice for Mr Lubbock and his family.
"We have never given up on finding out exactly what happened to Stuart."
Det Con Insp Jennings added: "It is no secret that Stuart's father Terry is suffering extremely ill-health and his wish is to know that justice will be done.
"Now is the time to come forward with any information, if you haven't done so already, to help us finally deliver justice for Stuart and his father."
Essex Police said the decision not to charge the 50-year-old man had been taken with the Crown Prosecution Service.
He had been arrested in Cheshire on 17 March.
Det Con Insp Jennings said: "For the last 20 years, as we have continually stated, two things have remained consistent.
"One is the commitment of Essex Police to deliver justice for Stuart and his father Terry.
"The second is that we believe of those present on the night Stuart died, someone at the house was responsible and someone knows what happened."