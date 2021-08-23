Katie Price taken to hospital after alleged attack in Essex
A man has been arrested after former model and TV personality Katie Price was injured in an alleged attack.
Ms Price, 43, was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury, Essex Police said.
The force said it was called by the ambulance service shortly after 01:30 BST to reports of an assault in Little Canfield, near Stansted Airport.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remained in custody, police said.
