Southend rescue: Boy among seven people saved by coastguard
Seven people, including a 10-year-old boy, had to be rescued from the sea after getting stuck in mud when the tide came in.
The incident happened at 16:30 BST on Tuesday in Southend-on-Sea, Essex.
HM Coastguard Southend originally responded to reports four people had become stranded, before a further three were found further offshore.
Two people were taken to hospital for observation with the other five treated at the scene for minor lacerations.
The original group had become stuck opposite the Adventure Island theme park.
As well as the coastguard, emergency services including the RNLI Southend Lifeboat Hovercraft and a specialist mud rescue team also attended the incident.
Three people were picked up by the RNLI hovercraft from 600ft (183m) offshore.
The other four casualties managed to make their own way back to the beach.
