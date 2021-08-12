Aldham murder trial: Relative guilty of Donald Ralph killing
A man has been convicted of killing an 83-year-old distant relative he burgled to get money owed to a drug dealer.
Donald Ralph died in his bungalow of 50 years in Aldham, Essex, on 28 December.
Leighton Snook, 28, of Albrighton Croft, Colchester, was found guilty of murder and burglary at his trial at Ipswich Crown Court.
A 16-year-old boy from Leicester, who cannot be identified, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.
The boy had previously admitted a charge of burglary. The pair will be sentenced on 1 October.
Snook was "related by step-marriage" to Mr Ralph, also known as Don, and had been "desperate for money", the court heard.
'Well-liked and respected'
Snook had revealed in a phone call that he owed between £6,000 and £8,000 to a drug dealer, the jury was told.
Prosecutors said the pair had travelled to Mr Ralph's home, near Colchester, "in order either to obtain money directly from him or to take items they could sell in order to raise money".
Mr Ralph was "beaten until he bled" and then strangled.
The pair stole two guns and Mr Ralph's Volvo, with the firearms yet to be recovered by police.
The following day the pair travelled in the Volvo to Hastings, in Sussex, where a person known to the teenager lived.
After leaving the car there, the boy travelled by train to Colchester, where he was arrested. Snook was detained a few days later.
Tina Ralph, Mr Ralph's niece, said: "Learning that a member of the family is responsible for murdering Don was a shock.
"His extended family all live locally and this has really had an impact on us all.
"Don was also an incredibly well-liked and respected member of the community."