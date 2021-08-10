Harwich lifeboat appoints charity's first female coxswain
A sea rescue charity has appointed its first full-time female coxswain in its entire 200 year history.
Harwich Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Essex has selected Di Bush for the post.
Ms Bush was the station's mechanic since 2017, having joined the organisation in 2003 as a volunteer at Falmouth RNLI.
The charity said it wanted more women to join its organisation in search and rescue roles.
"Di is a trail-blazer in this regard and for some years now has been an inspiration to other women," said Sue Kingswood, RNLI inclusion and diversity manager.
"Across our organisation, the more role models we have which represent a greater breadth of diversity, the more successful we will be in our core purpose of saving lives at sea," Ms Kingswood added.
As Harwich's RNLI mechanic, Ms Bush also served as a helm and 2nd coxswain.
The highly qualified mariner was previously the coxswain with South West Ambulance's service vessel, providing medical cover to the outer Scilly Isles.
Harwich RNLI manager, Peter Bull, said Ms Bush was, "well respected on station and will command the Severn class all-weather lifeboat Albert Brown, as well as lead the team".
The service said female representation had improved hugely since 1969, when Elisabeth Hostvedt became the first fully qualified woman on a lifeboat crew.
The charity's lifeboat crews now include over 600 women, the majority of lifeboat stations have a female crew member and about 20% of lifeguards are women.
