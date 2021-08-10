Fenwick Colchester: Freddie Farrow, 5, died after being struck by a mirror
- Published
The family of a five-year-old boy who died after sustaining a serious head injury at a department store said he was "loved and cherished" every day.
Freddie Farrow was in the Fenwick store on Colchester's High Street on 27 July when he was struck by a mirror.
The boy, who "brought so much happiness to everyone who knew him", died from his injuries on 2 August.
A fund set up by a community support group to help the family has raised almost £5,000.
Freddie's mother, Natasha Ingham, said: "He will never leave us.
"He will be with us every single day throughout all our lives - until we see him again.
"As a family we are devastated by his death."
She described him as "a lovely" boy, who would pick her flowers every day.
He would "give them to me and tell me he loved me, and I would tell him I loved him back," she said.
Freddie's father, Andrew Farrow, said they had all been "grateful for the time we had with Freddie" and said how much his son was "loved and cherished".
Freddie had a brother and sister and the three were "inseparable", their father said.
"Freddie was an expert Lego builder, confident swimmer, enjoyed crabbing and park running," Mr Farrow said.
"He had such a contagious laugh and always pulled funny faces."
He added: "I will miss you Fredboy, so, so much... and until we meet again, I love you."
Freddie had finished year one at Gosbecks Primary School, in Colchester, and head teacher Polly Bradford said he was "a little star".
"Words cannot describe the utter loss felt by those who cherished Freddie," she said.
Almost £5,000 has been pledged to a fundraiser set up by the Colchester Community Group to support the family.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk