Tokyo Olympics: Essex champions honoured in knitted postbox tribute
Three Olympic gold medallists have been immortalised in yarn to mark their "fantastic achievement" at Tokyo 2020.
Showjumper Ben Maher, BMX racer Beth Shriever and gymnast Max Whitlock all feature in the postbox topper.
The Essex sporting stars have been recreated by yarn-bomber Kathleen Shannon of Great Dunmow.
Mrs Shannon said it took a "lot of late nights" to knit the figures as none had been planned - until they won their medals.
She knitted the local Olympics heroes after another of her creations, diver Tom Daley - himself an avid knitter - went on display with his needles and his gold medal.
Shriever is from Finchingfield, Maher is from Elsenham and Whitlock trains in Basildon.
After placing her work on top of a Royal Mail postbox on Sunday, Mrs Shannon received an "amazing response - I had some lovely comments from people", she said.
"I just love doing them, it takes a lot of time, but I just love trying to get them right."
She said she did not have time to make Mayer's horse, Explosion W, but managed to make a pommel horse to go with her Whitlock figure.
She hoped the winners would "enjoy seeing it" if they were shown the pictures, she said.
"From the year they've had to try and do the training, when everything was closed, to do what they did was just amazing - a fantastic achievement for their part," she said.
The yarn-shop worker believes Tom Daley's interest in knitting means the hobby "could take off more".
"Some people will see it now as cool to do, but we've always been cool and trendy", she added.
