Sexual assault case against former Essex policeman dropped
- Published
A former police officer accused of kissing a woman and touching her bottom has had sexual assault charges dropped ahead of a trial.
Jonathan McLeod, of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, was serving at Basildon Police Station where the offences were alleged to have taken place between 2016 and 2018.
The inspector resigned from Essex Police in March 2020.
He had been due to face trial at Ipswich Crown Court.
