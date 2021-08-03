Fenwick Colchester: Child, 5, dies after department store incident
A five-year-old boy has died after sustaining a serious head injury at a department store.
He was injured at the Fenwick store in Colchester High Street on 27 July.
The boy, who has not been named, was taken to Colchester Hospital but police on Tuesday confirmed he had died.
Ch Insp Rob Huddleston, district commander for Colchester, Essex, said: "This is a truly heart-breaking incident and all of our thoughts are with the boy's loved ones."
He said he and his teams in Colchester were "extremely saddened" to learn of the boy's death.
'Deeply saddened'
The child's family are being supported by specialist officers.
A spokesman for Colchester Borough Council, which is investigating what happened, said the authority was "deeply saddened by the news".
He said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time."
The council's investigation, he said, was ongoing.
Fenwick has previously said it was "shocked and saddened by the incident" and was "working closely with the local authorities to assist with the investigation and to understand how this happened".
