Stephen Bear: Reality TV star denies sexual images charges
- Published
Reality TV star Stephen Bear has appeared in court to deny sharing sexual images.
The 31-year-old, of Loughton in Essex, is accused of secretly recording himself having sex with a woman and posting the footage online.
At Chelmsford Crown Court he pleaded not guilty to two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films, and one count of voyeurism.
Mr Bear is due to stand trial on 7 February.
He was granted conditional bail.
The offences were alleged to have taken place between August and December 2020.
The reality TV star won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 after appearing on MTV's Ex on the Beach in 2015 and 2016.
He also co-presented Just Tattoo Of Us with Charlotte Crosby on MTV in 2017, appeared on Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating in 2017 and featured in an episode of BBC Three's Eating with My Ex in 2019.
