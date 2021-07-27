Tokyo 2020: Tom Daley knitted diving tribute tops Essex postbox
- Published
A homage to Tom Daley's gold medal diving success in the Tokyo Olympics has been knitted by two yarn-bombers.
Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk, friends from Great Dunmow, Essex, put the finishing touches to their postbox topper following his victory on Monday.
Ms Shannon said they were always going to put him on display, but quickly added the medal.
The 27-year-old, won his first Olympic gold alongside Matty Lee in the men's synchronised 10m platform event.
"This has been planned weeks ago, we had him knitted already, and were just finishing it off on Sunday, as we didn't know how he would get on," Ms Shannon said.
"His win is just amazing, he's been trying for so long.
"He's finally won gold and it just goes to show perseverance, hard work and training pays off."
A keen knitter himself, posting on his madewithlovebytomdaley Instagram page, he said: "The one thing that has kept me sane throughout his whole process is my love for knitting and crocheting and all things stitching."
Sadly Matty Lee did not appear, as they had only planned to create Tom, "as he is so well known" Ms Shannon said.
The friends have been knitting and crocheting different characters and events since Christmas and "get great support" for their creative efforts.
In May they joined in the row between supermarkets over their novelty caterpillar cakes - by knitting their own versions.
The diving duo are not the only Olympians they have made.
Another topper features 1500m runner, Laura Muir, and the World Champion sprinter, Dina Asher-Smith.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk