Southend Airport: Light aircraft crash-lands on runway
- Published
A light aircraft crash-landed at Southend Airport after an incident with with its undercarriage.
An eyewitness said the plane's landing gear collapsed on landing at about 14:00 BST.
The airport's fire service attended the scene along with paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service. There were no injuries.
A spokesman from the airport said: "A light aircraft had an issue with its undercarriage this afternoon."
He added the runway was re-opened shortly after the incident.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.