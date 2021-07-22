Covid: Targeted vaccinations set for Harlow and Epping Forest
A more targeted vaccination programme will be rolled out in west Essex due to its lower vaccination rates.
About 75% of people have received their first dose in Harlow and 78% in Epping Forest.
This compares to a first dose rate of 85% in Castle Point and 83% in Chelmsford.
The West Essex Clinical Commissioning Group told Essex County Council's health board a number of initiatives are being rolled out.
The CCG's director of corporate services, Ian Tompkins, said these included bus clinics in Harlow and walk-in centres, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The county council's director of public health, Doctor Mike Gogarty, said 95% of the most at risk had been vaccinated but it was "really important we push harder on this".
"At the moment the levels of vaccination are such, and protection from vaccines is such, that for every one per cent increase we can achieve in population coverage, we see a 10% reduction in the need for hospital capacity," he said.
