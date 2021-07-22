Covid: Chelmsford beer and cider festivals cancelled
Two summer beer and cider festivals have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers have said.
Members of the Camra Winter and Summer Chelmsford Beer and Cider Festivals said it was looking at "an alternative festival to take place later this year".
The next event would depend on the "guidance given by the government", it added.
It was last held in February 2020 at the city's Admirals Park.
