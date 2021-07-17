BBC News

Stansted Airport: Delays on M11 after lorry overturns

image captionThe southbound carriageway of the M11 is closed between junctions 10 and eight

An overturned lorry on the M11 near Stansted Airport has caused long delays, Highways England (HA) said.

The motorway is closed southbound between junction 10 near Duxford, Cambridgeshire, and junction eight at Bishop's Stortford in Essex.

Emergency services are at the scene, including an air ambulance.

Fans of St Helens and Castleford Tigers, travelling to the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, should follow diversions, the HA said.

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Sara Vary, stuck on the M11, said there were long tailbacks and lots of "frustrated" people.

"Three people got out of their cars and started walking. They were going to the airport apparently," she said.

