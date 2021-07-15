M11 reopens after aerosol cans lorry fire
- Published
A stretch of the M11 has reopened after a lorry carrying aerosol cans caught fire, causing them to explode and scatter across both carriageways.
The incident happened between junction eight for Stansted Airport in Essex and junction nine for Duxford in Cambridgeshire.
Crews from five stations across Essex attended the scene.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service station manager Dave Bond said: "Thankfully the driver was not badly hurt."
The road had to be resurfaced overnight and into the morning.
Highways England said there was six miles of slow moving traffic during Thursday morning's rush hour.
A lane remained closed on the southbound and northbound carriageway it said, due to the "fire damaged central safety barrier".
Mr Bond said: "I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion and in particular our control team who received dozens of calls with conflicting reports but still managed to get crews to the scene quickly."
