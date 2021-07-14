M11 aerosol can lorry fire closes motorway in both directions
A stretch of the M11 is closed after a lorry carrying aerosol cans caught fire, causing them to explode and scatter across both carriageways.
Firefighters tackled the blaze between junction eight for Stansted Airport in Essex and junction nine for Duxford in Cambridgeshire.
Essex Police said the slip road for the A11 had also been closed.
Traffic is at a standstill in both directions and motorists are being advised to find alternative routes.
The fire began shortly before 17:00 BST, with crews from five fire stations attending.
Essex Fire service station manager Dave Bond said the aerosol cans "scattered across both side of the carriageway" in the explosion.
The road will remain closed into the evening until the debris is cleared.
Mr Bond said: "Thankfully the driver was not badly hurt."
