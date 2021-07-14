BBC News

M11 aerosol can lorry fire closes motorway in both directions

Published
image copyrightBarry Hockley
image captionFirefighters arrived just before 17:00 BST and discovered the lorry completely alight

A stretch of the M11 is closed after a lorry carrying aerosol cans caught fire, causing them to explode and scatter across both carriageways.

Firefighters tackled the blaze between junction eight for Stansted Airport in Essex and junction nine for Duxford in Cambridgeshire.

Essex Police said the slip road for the A11 had also been closed.

Traffic is at a standstill in both directions and motorists are being advised to find alternative routes.

image copyrightEssex Fire and Rescue
image captionThe fire caused aerosol cans to explode, scattering them across the both carriageways

The fire began shortly before 17:00 BST, with crews from five fire stations attending.

Essex Fire service station manager Dave Bond said the aerosol cans "scattered across both side of the carriageway" in the explosion.

The road will remain closed into the evening until the debris is cleared.

Mr Bond said: "Thankfully the driver was not badly hurt."

image copyrightEssex Fire & Rescue
image captionThe debris must be cleared before it is safe to reopen the road

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.