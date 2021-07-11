Four arrested on suspicion of murder over stabbing in Basildon park
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found stabbed in a park.
Essex Police said they were called to Northlands Park in Basildon at about 01:35 BST.
The victim, who had stab wounds to his stomach, was taken to hospital but died later from his injuries.
A 42-year-old woman, two men aged 41 and 45, and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.
Det Insp Kev Hughes said: "At this time we believe this was a targeted incident with those involved known to each other.
"Officers acted swiftly to make arrests and our inquiries are ongoing."
The force has appealed for any witnesses or people with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or any other information, to come forward.
