Abandoned seal pups 'Kane and Southgate' rescued by Southend coastguard
Two seal pups rescued by coastguards after being abandoned by their mothers have been named Kane and Southgate after the England football captain and manager.
Coastguards in Southend, Essex, were alerted to the orphaned mammals on Saturday morning.
The pups were found alone on the beach at Shoeburyness, with an incoming tide near the quick fire battery on the garrison.
They are being cared for by the RSPCA.
The pups, thought to be a few weeks old, will be returned to the sea "when they are fit and ready", Southend coastguard said.
"We wish Kane and Southgate well in their recovery and let's hope Pickford makes some great saves Sunday and England 'seal' the day!", said the coastguard.
Due to the closing water line and the location on the Ministry of Defence beach, Southend coastguard sent three officers to provide safety cover and supervise the recovery operation.