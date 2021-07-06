Basildon football fan covers house in 64 England flags
A football fan who covered his house in 64 England flags to celebrate the Euros said the response had been "brilliant".
Father-of-three Lee Johnson, 35, plastered his terraced house on a main road in Basildon, Essex, and admitted he had "gone a bit over the top".
The display has prompted beeping horns and shouts of approval from passing traffic, and donations to the Brain Tumour Charity.
"My kids are loving it, especially after the year we've had," he said.
"It's completely covered from top to bottom - I didn't plan to do that much," he added.
It took several hours to complete over four "excruciatingly hot" days, with a friend helping out with some of the loftier perches, as Mr Johnson is "not the best with heights".
'Come on the boys'
"My neighbours were pretty shocked, but they were fine and supportive and said 'keep going, it doesn't bother us," he said.
"We are on a main road and there are a lot of buses and work people going past and the response has been brilliant.
"We get a lot of people beeping and screaming 'come on the boys'.
"We've had donations put through the letter box, and people asking how they can donate it.
"It was just a bit of fun and a bit of fundraising, but its gone further than I thought.
"My wife wasn't too happy at first, but then it's for a good cause, so I've won her over a bit."
Nicola Johnson, also 35, agreed.
"I'm really impressed and glad we can do a little bit for such a good cause," she said.
