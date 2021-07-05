Southend flat fire: Man arrested on suspicion on murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following a fire in a flat.
Essex Police said it was called to Southchurch Road in Southend, at about 02:45 BST on Saturday.
A 66-year-old woman was rescued from the property and taken to hospital, but she later died.
The force said it was treating her death as murder after "a thorough examination of the fire site" by investigators.
The arrested man, a 49-year-old from Southend, was known to the woman and remained in police custody.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said officers were working with police to investigate the incident.
The force appealed to anyone who believed they have information regarding the woman's death, or anything from the hours leading up to fire, to contact officers.
