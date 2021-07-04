Essex carbon-balanced cricket club wants 100 to go green
A cricket club that has spent years cutting its carbon footprint wants to score a century - by helping 100 other clubs go green.
Eight Ash Green Cricket Club, near Colchester in Essex, reuses unwanted kit, cuts down on waste and allows outlying heathland to grow wild.
Its Carbon Centurions project aims to get 100 clubs to join them in measuring and reducing their carbon footprint.
Head coach Sam Collins said: "Simple measures make a big difference."
The club has measured its emissions since 2013, with the help of carbon-offsetting organisation Neutral Territory, founded by club president Richard Parker.
"What we are trying to do is get young people, both at Eight Ash Green and at other cricket clubs to take up the challenge to fight climate change," he said.
Many of the club's initiatives are straightforward - such as changing its electricity provider, replacing single-use plastic cups, cutlery and plates with reusable ones, and installing LED bulbs.
Recycling bins collect cans and bottles, and, as part of Carbon Centurions, the club is gathering cricket equipment which would otherwise go to landfill.
Unwanted gloves, bats and balls have been given to developing countries, via cricket charity Lord's Taverners.
Sam Collins said cricket clubs needed to help the environment as good and predictable weather conditions were crucial for their long-term future.
"Between April and June we missed eight consecutive games due to bad weather," said Mr Collins.
"That unpredictability causes uncertainty."
He said 11 clubs had signed up to the project, with data including car mileage and utility usage logged on a spreadsheet.
Carbon emissions are then calculated and offset through the World Land Trust.
He said in 2013 the club paid £145 in offset costs, but had now whittled this down to £44.
"The fact we've done it means anyone can do it," said Mr Collins.