Covid school bubbles: Southend pupils urged to follow rules
- Published
A director of public health has written to parents asking them to ensure their children stick to self-isolation rules.
Southend in Essex currently has 1,546 school pupils self-isolating after a positive test or having close contact with a person who has tested positive.
The borough council said there had been reports of children gathering in groups when they should be self-isolating.
Krishna Ramkhelawon, director of public health at the council, said the letter was "plea for parents to help us".
He said with the summer holidays approaching "children are feeling less likely to stay away from friends".
In the letter he wrote: "Students strictly following self-isolation guidance can allow us to better protect the health of students, staff and the community overall."
Mr Ramkhelawon said not following self-isolating rules "risks rapid spread of the virus especially with the new Delta variant and new mutations which are more transmissible".
He said he understood it was a "very difficult time for everyone but it will help us all if we continue to observe these public health measures".
Councillor Laurie Burton, the council's cabinet member for children, said it was "frustrating" there were youngsters not self-isolating when they should.
He said: "It is a really serious matter so we will report it to the police if young people are doing that."
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson had said he wanted the school "bubble" system in England removed as soon as possible.
This could happen alongside the next step of the roadmap for unlocking the country from the pandemic, he told MPs.
But any change would not affect the current school term.
