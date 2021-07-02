Reality TV's Stephen Bear in court on sexual images charge
- Published
Reality TV star Stephen Bear has appeared in court charged with sharing sexual images.
The 31-year-old, of Loughton in Essex, is charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence.
Colchester Magistrates' Court heard the alleged offences took place between August and December 2020.
He was bailed to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 30 July.
Mr Bear won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 after appearing on MTV's Ex on the Beach in 2015 and 2016.
He also co-presented Just Tattoo Of Us with Charlotte Crosby on MTV in 2017, appeared on Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating in 2017 and featured in an episode of BBC Three's Eating with My Ex in 2019.
