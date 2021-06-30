Ollie Bibby: Mother feels 'dismissed' by Boris Johnson over dead son
By Charlie Jones
BBC News, East
- Published
A mother stopped from seeing her dying son in his final weeks said she felt Boris Johnson had "dismissed" a question about what happened to her family.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer highlighted the case of Ollie Bibby, 27, who was not able to see his family as he died in hospital.
Mr Johnson said he "shared the grief of Ollie and his family and millions of people up and down the country".
Penny Bibby said all families who have made sacrifices "must be listened to".
Her son, from South Benfleet, Essex, died of leukaemia in hospital on 5 May, a day before Matt Hancock was filmed kissing a colleague, prompting his resignation as health secretary.
He had begged to see his family in the weeks before his death.
Sir Keir raised the case in the first Prime Minister's Questions since Mr Hancock resigned and asked why Mr Hancock had not been sacked.
He said he had spoken to the Bibby family, who had followed the rules and made "huge sacrifices", in contrast to Mr Hancock, who had set the rules.
"Every time, it's the same old story," said Sir Keir. "Where the British people are doing everything asked of them, it's one rule for them, another rule for everybody else."
In response, Mr Johnson said: "We all share the grief and pain of Ollie and his family and millions of people up and down the country have endured the privations that this country has been through in order to get pandemic under control, and that is why we had change of health secretary a day after the story appeared.
"And that's why as a government, instead of focusing on stuff in Westminster bubble, we are focusing on rolling out those vaccines at a rate that will make sure that people like Ollie and his family do not have to suffer in the future."
Mrs Bibby said the response made her family feel "not important".
"Boris Johnson just dismissed the question, he avoided answering it entirely, which made us feel like we're not important," she said.
"He keeps going on about vaccinations, but there are no guarantees that families can be together on their death bed, even if everyone is vaccinated.
"There are no signs that anything is going to change."
She previously said she was "livid" Mr Hancock broke social distancing rules, while her family were "treated like criminals" as they battled to see Ollie in the weeks before he died.
She said she had received hundreds of "heartbreaking" messages from families in similar situations since her story came to light.
"I have lost confidence in this government now," she said.
"There needs to be a plan, this can't go on. How many more families need to be kept apart while loved ones are dying?"
Sir Keir told the BBC: "What came across powerfully in my conversation with Penny was the huge dignity which she and her family have shown through this terrible ordeal.
"Ollie's case demonstrates the huge sacrifices that families have made during this pandemic to follow the rules. That's why it was important for me to raise with the prime minister today."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk