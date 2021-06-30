Essex lorry fire closes anti-clockwise section of M25
An anti-clockwise section of the M25 in Essex is likely to remain closed into Wednesday afternoon after a lorry fire.
Firefighters have been tackling the blaze, between junction 27 for the M11 and J26 for Waltham Abbey, since just before 04:00 BST.
The fire is out but a recovery operation is under way and just under seven miles of queuing traffic has built up.
Highways England said all lanes of the carriageway will need to be resurfaced.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the lorry was "100% alight" when crews arrived and they "worked hard" to bring the fire under control by 06:40 BST.
It said the cause had been recorded as accidental.
Highways England said there was a "complex recovery" operation because the contents of the lorry had to be removed before the vehicle could be moved.
"Following this all lanes of the carriageway will need resurfacing due to a spillage of hydraulic fluid which has broken up the road surface," a statement said.
"The closure is likely to be in place throughout the morning and into the afternoon."
Diversions via the M11 and A10 are in place and road users are also advised to allow extra time for their journey.
