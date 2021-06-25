Woman charged with murder of Winfred Grover in Grays
A woman has been charged with the murder of an 89-year-old woman who died at a property in Grays.
Essex Police said Winfred Grover died on Lenmore Avenue on Monday.
The force said Cheryl Banks, 59, also of Lenmore Avenue, appeared at Basildon Crown Court earlier and has been remanded in custody, ahead of her next court appearance on 10 September.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in contact.
