Southend: Jail for pair who set a man on fire over pawned watch
- Published
Two men who set their victim on fire over the pawning of watch in a "pre-planned" attack have been jailed.
The man, who was in his 40s, sustained 60% burns to his body during the incident in Southend, Essex, on 30 October 2019.
CCTV footage showed him being doused with a fluid from a petrol can.
Paul Bruns, 53, of York Road, Southend, and Ben Ince, 41, of no fixed address, denied attempted murder but were found guilty and sentenced to 21 years.
'Petty motive'
The victim was set on fire outside his home in Southchurch Road in the early hours, after he went out to take a phone call, Essex Police said in a statement.
He managed to get away from his attackers, who then assaulted him and set him alight for a second time.
The victim also lost four toes, Basildon Crown Court heard.
Alan Archer, 33, from Westcliff-on-Sea, and Jane Reilly, 53, of Harold Hill in East London, were convicted for their part of in the attack last month.
Archer was sentenced to 24 years in prison for attempted murder and 15 years for grievous bodily harm with intent, to run concurrently.
Reilly was sentenced to 24 years in prison for attempted murder.
During their trial, the jury heard that Reilly was angry because the victim had pawned a watch she had given him.
It was worth a few pounds, they were told.
Det Con Neil Utley described the victim's ordeal as "unimaginable".
"The fact the motive behind the attack was so petty makes it all the more galling," he said.
"The attack was calculated, pre-planned and callous and will affect the victim mentally and physically for some time to come."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk