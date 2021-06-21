Essex A12 crash: Man dies in two-vehicle collision
- Published
A man has died and two others have been arrested after a two-vehicle crash.
The incident between a Honda Jazz and a V50 Sport Volvo happened southbound on the A12, between Hatfield Peverel and Boreham in Essex, at about 11:50 BST.
Essex Police said the driver of the Honda Jazz, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later.
The force said the 47-year-old driver of the other car was arrested at the scene and remained in custody.
Police said the passenger in that car was also arrested.
The southbound carriageway was closed for several hours while investigations took place and tailbacks were caused on the northbound carriageway.
Essex Police said it believed the Honda Jazz joined the A12 at the Copdock roundabout in Suffolk.
It said officers were keen to seek out dashcam of both vehicles prior to the collision.
