Colchester pub crash: Man jailed over musician's death
- Published
A man who killed a musician and injured several other people when he drove his car into a pub smoking area has been jailed for a year.
Bandile Xozumti's Nissan Qashqai crashed into the Spinnaker pub, in Hythe Quay, Colchester, on 3 November 2019.
Stuart McClung, 36, died from multiple injuries.
Xozumti, of Waterside Lane, Colchester, admitted causing death by careless driving at Chelmsford Crown Court.
He had driven into the pub at 00:30 GMT, hitting Mr McClung, from Colchester, who played guitar with reggae band the New Town Kings.
Three other people were also injured in the collision.
Xozumti, 41, was also disqualified from driving for two years at the sentencing, on Thursday.
