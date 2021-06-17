DUP leader Edwin Poots resigns amid internal party revolt
Edwin Poots has resigned as DUP leader after three weeks in the job amid an internal party revolt.
His resignation came following a meeting of party officers at the DUP headquarters in east Belfast.
Mr Poots left the meeting shortly after 20:00 BST on Thursday.
In a statement, he said he had asked the party chairman Lord Morrow "to commence an electoral process within the party to allow for a new leader of the DUP to be elected".
He said it had been "a difficult period for the party and the country".
"The Party has asked me to remain in post until my successor is elected. I have conveyed to the chairman my determination to do everything I can to ensure both unionism and Northern Ireland is able to move forward to a stronger place."