Aldham murder trial: Donald Ralph had 'lad asking for money'
An 83-year-old man strangled to death during a burglary had been visited by a "young lad" who asked for money in the weeks before his murder, a court heard.
Donald Ralph was killed in his bungalow of 50 years in Aldham, Essex, on 28 December, a trial at Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Prosecutors allege Leighton Snook, 28, of no fixed address, was the "young lad" and he went on to kill Mr Ralph.
Mr Snook and a 16-year-old boy, from Leicester, deny murder.
Prosecutor Simon Spence QC has told jurors Mr Snook was "related by step-marriage" to Mr Ralph, also known as Don, and had been "desperate for money".
He said that Mr Snook and the boy stole two guns and Mr Ralph's Volvo.
The court heard a statement from Tina Ralph, Mr Ralph's niece, who said she was not aware her uncle had any "recent arguments or fallouts with anyone".
She added: "The only incident I can think of that's out of the ordinary is Don told me about three weeks ago a young man had visited Don at his home.
"I assume it must have been early as this young lad banged on Don's window to wake him up and Don's very much an early riser.
"Thinking about it, this young lad must have been to Don's before as he knew what window to bang on."
Ms Ralph said her uncle told her the "young lad asked Don for money", to which he responded he "didn't have any".
The statement added Mr Ralph said he took the "young lad" to Colchester and gave him £20 for cigarettes.
She said Mr Ralph told him "not to come back as he wouldn't give him any more money".
"Don felt sorry for him," Ms Ralph said.
"He said he was from a farm he worked at."
David Goldby, who knew Mr Ralph, said Mr Ralph told him the "young lad" called him on the phone on a separate occasion and asked for £6,000 to £8,000.
"He said he was wanted by a drug dealer to whom he owed money and he wanted Don to give him the money," he said.
Mr Snook and the boy both deny murder and the theft of the Volvo.
Mr Snook denies burglary of two guns, a rifle and a shotgun.
The teenager admits burglary.
The trial continues.
