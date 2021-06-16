Aldham murder trial: Donald Ralph 'strangled over drug debt'
A pensioner was strangled in his home during a burglary by a man who owed money to a drug dealer, a court heard.
Donald Ralph, 83, was murdered in his bungalow in Aldham, Essex, on 28 December, prosecutors said.
Leighton Snook, 28, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be identified, deny murder at Ipswich Crown Court.
The pair are also accused of stealing a shotgun and a rifle from Mr Ralph, as well as his Volvo car.
Mr Ralph was found dead by his niece, Tina Ralph, on 29 December.
Simon Spence, prosecuting, told the court Mr Snook was "related by step-marriage" to Mr Ralph and had been "desperate for money".
He said Mr Snook had revealed in a phone call that he owed between £6,000 and £8,000 to a drug dealer.
'Popular member' of community
Mr Spence said the defendants had travelled to Mr Ralph's home, near Colchester, "in order either to obtain money directly from him or to take items they could sell in order to raise money".
Mr Ralph was "beaten until he bled", Mr Spence said.
"He was then strangled to death," he added.
"His landline telephone was ripped out of the socket in the wall to prevent any calls being made."
He said the following day the pair travelled in the Volvo to Hastings in Sussex, where a person known to the teenager lived.
He said they left the car there, with the teenager travelling to Colchester by train where he was arrested, while Mr Snook was arrested "a few days later".
The prosecutor said Mr Ralph had lived alone, but was "a much-liked and popular member of the local community".
Mr Snook denies burglary, while the same charge has been admitted by the teenager, who is from Leicester.
Both defendants deny the theft of the Volvo.
The trial continues.
