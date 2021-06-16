Essex NHS mental health trust fined £1.5m over deaths of 11 patients
A mental health trust has been fined £1.5m for safety failings over the deaths of 11 patients.
Health and Safety Executive (HSE) action was taken against the NHS North Essex Partnership Trust after the deaths between 2004 and 2015.
The prosecution said the existence of "fixed potential ligature points" amounted to breaches of safety laws.
Melanie Leahy, whose son was found dead at the Linden Centre in Chelmsford, is calling for a public inquiry.
Mr Justice John Cavanagh told Chelmsford Crown Court that a "litany" of failings had been identified over a prolonged period, which led to the trust's failure to "prevent suicides".
In a statement EPUT's chief executive Paul Scott apologised to the families and said: "I am fully committed to ensuring that every lesson is learnt."
He added that in the past year the trust had spent £10m on ward safety measures.
The 11 patients died between October 2004 and March 2015 while they were in the care of the trust, which merged with South Essex Partnership Trust in 2017 to form Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust [EPUT}.
EPUT pleaded guilty in November to an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act.
The HSE identified 11 deaths where a "point of ligature was used within the ward environment of the trust's premises".
Mrs Leahy, whose 20-year-old son Matthew died at the trust's Linden Centre in 2012, said the HSE prosecution "means nothing".
The mother, who leads a campaign group, said: "We continue to campaign for a statutory public inquiry.
"We need to bring people in under oath to be answerable for these repeat failings and to make the changes that are necessary here in Essex and across the nation."
In November, the government said an independent inquiry would be held into events over 20 years at the Linden Centre.
