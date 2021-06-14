Robert Powell death: Family appeal for information on Roydon shooting anniversary
- Published
A year after a fatal shooting, a family have made a fresh appeal to try to bring the killers of a "loving family man" to justice.
Robert Powell, 50, was shot multiple times in Water Lane at Roydon in Essex on 13 June 2020 and died in hospital the following day.
Police looking for three men in connection with the death have asked for information on their whereabouts.
Mr Powell's family have asked for "someone to do the right thing".
Police said they were seeking Nana Oppong, 41, and Temitope Adeyinka, 37, both from Stratford in London, and Israar Shah, 36, from Brentwood in Essex, who were all "believed to have been involved".
Three rewards of up to £5,000 have been offered, through Crimestoppers, for any information that leads to charges being brought.
In a statement, his family said Mr Powell, who had three children and two grandchildren, was a "loving, caring and compassionate family man" and a "charismatic figure in the community".
"When he walked into a room, he always found someone to talk to, and his easy-going ways meant he always had friends around him," they said.
"He supported his family and enjoyed mentoring young people in the music industry.
"Robert spoke to his mum every day; distance couldn't keep them apart.
"Our world was shattered when Robert was murdered.
"Please, look into your heart and help us find justice for Robert... all we need is someone to do the right thing, right now. The time has come."
Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said officers were "still carrying out an extensive investigation".
"To anyone who may have withheld information over the past year, now is the time to help Robert's family get some closure and to clear your conscience," he said.
"A lot can happen over a period of 12 months, and relationships and loyalties can change."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk