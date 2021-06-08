BBC News

Princess Diana's 1981 Ford Escort to be auctioned

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionPrincess Diana driving the car in December 1981

A car given to Diana, Princess of Wales as an engagement present is to be auctioned after the current owner kept its origins a secret for 20 years.

The Prince of Wales gifted the 1981 Ford Escort Ghia Saloon in May 1981.

The car is estimated to fetch between £30,000 and £40,000 when it is listed at Reeman Dansie's Royalty, Antiques and Fine Art Sale in Essex on 29 June.

It has its original registration, 83,000 miles on the clock and retains its original paintwork and upholstery.

image copyrightReman Dansie
image captionThe car will be auctioned by Reeman Dansie, specialist royalty auctioneers in Colchester
image copyrightReuters
image captionThe princess watched her fiance Prince Charles playing polo from the car in May 1981

The car also has a copy of a silver frog mascot given as a gift to the princess by her sister, Lady Sarah Spencer.

The vehicle was used by Princess Diana until August 1982.

She was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

image copyrightReeman Dansie
image captionThe car was gifted to Princess Diana two months before her wedding
image copyrightReeman Dansie
image captionThe car's bonnet features a replica of a frog mascot, given to Princess Diana by her sister Lady Sarah Spencer

The current owner has been described as a "great admirer" of the princess. The auctioneers said she kept the car's Royal connection secret from her friends and it had effectively disappeared from public view for more than 20 years.

A spokeswoman for the auction house said it confirmed the Royal provenance from the vehicle's history file, registration number and the many photographs of Princess Diana in the car.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.