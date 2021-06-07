Southend United: Artificial turf alight near Roots Hall
Firefighters are tackling a blaze near Southend United's football stadium, where a "large quantity" of artificial turf is alight.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service has four crews attending, having been called to Roots Hall at 17:45 BST.
It said fire was "creating a significant amount of smoke" and that crews were working to prevent its spread.
They have advised those living nearby to keep windows and doors closed.
The 12,000-seater stadium has played host to Southend United since the 1950s.
The club has just been relegated from the Football League for the first time in 101 years.