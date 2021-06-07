Southend: Woman found dead by police called to beach
- Published
A woman has died following concerns about her welfare in the water at a seaside resort.
The Coastguard said it received a 999 call at 10:10 BST following an incident at Chalkwell beach in Southend, Essex.
There were concerns for the welfare of a woman in the water, police said in a tweet, adding that when officers arrived, they found she had died.
Essex Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.
It was not believed that she was a swimmer who got into trouble, police added.
Its officers and the ambulance service were at the scene for several hours after the woman's death. The RNLI also attended.
Your Southend reported that an air ambulance was seen circling the area before being stood down.