'Hostile' ravers pelt police at Theydon Bois music event
- Published
Police were pelted with objects by "hostile" ravers as they attempted to shut down an event attended by 200 people.
Essex Police were called to a unlicensed music event in a field off Forest Drive in Theydon Bois, Essex, at 23:00 BST on Saturday.
The force said a DJ had been playing loud music and officers were targeted as they tried to engage with revellers.
No officers were injured but one person was arrested.
In a statement, the force said: "It was evident that a DJ was playing loud music through a sound system.
"As our officers first tried to engage, they were met with some hostility and had objects thrown at them."
Police said small cannisters had been thrown at officers during the incident.
The music was turned off shortly after 01:00 on Sunday and the crowd began to leave.
"At that stage the attendees were friendly, calm and compliant and thanked officers for their help in leaving the area," the statement added.
Officers seized a set of decks, speakers and a generator, while one man was arrested on suspicion of a breach of coronavirus legislation.
Ch Spt Tom Simons said the force "does not tolerate attacks, no matter how minor, upon officers who are just doing their job".
He added: "The investigation is in its early stages and where action is required, we will take it."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk