Southend seafront closed over 'dangerous' car cruising
A popular seafront has been closed over concerns about an unauthorised meeting of "dangerous" cars.
Essex Police put a dispersal order in place at Southend seafront from 23:20 BST on Saturday after complaints of anti-social behaviour at the car meet.
It runs until 11:20 BST and means officers can order people to leave the area.
The force's roads policing unit tweeted: "Cruisers are welcome but poor driving is not.
"With the amount of pedestrians about the consequence is not worth thinking about."
'Frightening'
Southend-on-Sea Borough Council's portfolio holder for public protection, Martin Terry, said it was "not appropriate" in a family-friendly resort.
"I live on the seafront myself," he said. "I've witnessed myself the behaviour.
"It can be quite frightening."
The Independent councillor added: "It's not appropriate for people to behave in this way in a family environment with pedestrians."
The order covers Western Esplanade from Chalkwell Avenue, Marine Parade and Eastern Esplanade to Lifstan Way.
It allows police to order people causing antisocial behaviour to leave the area.
Anyone breaching the order could also be arrested.
The roads policing unit said: "This speed is dangerous at any time of the day but with the amount of pedestrians about the consequence is not worth thinking about."