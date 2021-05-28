Lorry driver jailed after cocaine found in frozen meat at Harwich Port
- Published
A lorry driver has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after cocaine with a street value of £20m was discovered inside frozen meat.
Robert Tromp, 49, of Hillegom in the Netherlands, was stopped by Border Force at Harwich International Port, Essex, in November 2019.
Officers found 200kg (440lb) of drug packages wrapped in meat.
Tromp was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of attempting to import Class A drugs.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the truck had come from Holland and the estimated street value of the haul was £20m.
Lydia Bloomfield, branch commander at the NCA, said: "Tromp was linked to a significant seizure in 2019, which prevented a huge amount of cocaine from entering the UK.
"Organised crime groups rely on corrupt drivers like him to transport drugs, and fuel the cocaine market, which remains a driver of violence and exploitation throughout the UK.
"I hope the sentence handed out here acts as a deterrent to others who would consider doing the same, and makes them ask whether it is really worth the risk."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk