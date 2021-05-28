Laindon death: Funeral held for James Gibbons
- Published
Family and friends have come together to celebrate the life of a father of four who was killed outside his home.
James Gibbons, 34, was fatally stabbed in Laindon, Essex, shortly after 21:30 BST on 2 May.
Police believe he had been going to the aid of another man when he himself was attacked.
Officiant Jay Belshaw described Mr Gibbons as an "outgoing, bubbly, kind and incredibly generous man" who was "selfless and loyal".
Mr Gibbons' fiancee Victoria Billingham and their four children walked in front of the hearse on the way to Bentley Crematorium in Pilgrims Hatch.
White flowers could be seen next to his coffin, spelling out the words "brother", from his eight sisters, "son" and "dad".
Mr Belshaw said during the service: "Do not let what's happened to James be the overriding memory of him.
"Talk about the good times and the love and laughter that you have shared with him over the years.
"You will all keep his memory alive and his four beautiful children will always know what an amazing man their dad was."
A post-mortem examination found Mr Gibbons, who was attacked at Iris Mews, died from stab wounds to the abdomen.
The self-employed plumber had been celebrating his two-year-old twins' birthdays on the day he died.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with his murder.
Det Con Rachel Slade, from Essex Police, said: "What happened on Sunday 2 May was a tragedy and we in Essex Police are working day and night to ensure James' family are given justice.
"James was a dad of four beautiful children, a loving son, partner and friend and today our thoughts are with all of his family and friends."
Three boys, aged 13, 14 and 15, and a 16 year-old girl who were arrested on suspicion of murder will face no further action.
A 13 year-old boy has been told he faces no further action in relation to the offence of murder but has been released under investigation in connection with an assault offence.
